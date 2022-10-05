Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (DPY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $540,564.00 and approximately $26,865.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is a distributed, social mobile prediction market platform built on Ethereum.The platform provides users with various types of prediction markets, allowing participants to make full use of their wisdom and knowledge to effectively predict the future.Furthermore, participants can initiate and customize different kinds of markets according to their own preferences. Those who made the accurate predictions will get rewarded.DPY, the Delphy token, is the utility token to be used on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

