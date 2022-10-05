Delta 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,598.00 (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Delta has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delta coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delta alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.09 or 0.99996677 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051206 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.