Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth $261,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 2.1 %

Delta Apparel stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

