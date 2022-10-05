Depth Token Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Depth Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Depth Token has a total market cap of $33,765.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token was first traded on September 28th, 2021. Depth Token’s total supply is 572,285,453 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Depth Token’s official website is depth.fi.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Depth allows swap and farm stablecoins in a safe and secure environment with good depth, low slippage, and low transaction fees. Depth has delicately selected multiple yield aggregators for users, providing users long-term extra rewards in a safe condition.”

