DEUS Finance (DEUS) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEUS Finance has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEUS Finance coin can now be bought for about $42.04 or 0.00211197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEUS Finance

DEUS Finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,832 coins. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEUS Finance’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

