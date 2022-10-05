Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $82.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 144,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

