Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

VCSA opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,672,000 after acquiring an additional 700,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,004,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 378,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $3,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

