Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

