Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Target Price to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

