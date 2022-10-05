Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $32,389.76 and $3.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064520 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

