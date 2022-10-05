Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

DLAKY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

