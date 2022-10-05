Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.