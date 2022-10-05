Dev Protocol Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $328,865.72 and approximately $702.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00671285 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007770 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010807 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Coinary Token (CYT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

