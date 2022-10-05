DEXA COIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,820.00 (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXA COIN has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $98,820.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEXA COIN Profile

DEXA COIN’s genesis date was January 24th, 2021. DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEXA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXA Messenger is a social platform that emphasizes user privacy & does not monetize users' information in any way. The platform is equipped with end-to-end chat & call encryption, allowing users to communicate safely and openly in their social groups via HD voice/video calls, file sharing.Telegram”

