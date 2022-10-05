Dexlab (DXL) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.92 Million

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $37,847.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Dexlab Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
