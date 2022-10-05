dForce (DF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.80 Million

dForce (DF) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, dForce has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $33.80 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,926,175 coins. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “An integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix covering asset, trading and lending.dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

