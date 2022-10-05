DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $80,737.36 and $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/DFSocial_Gaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

