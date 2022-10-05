DIA (DIA) Price Tops $0.41

DIA (DIA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. DIA has a market cap of $71.74 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIA has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One DIA coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DIA Coin Profile

DIA was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 173,296,237 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIA

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

