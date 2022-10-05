DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $484,011.00

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00187508 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000346 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

