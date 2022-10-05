Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $79,008.62 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00270158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,637,026 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

