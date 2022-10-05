DinoX Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One DinoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $47,455.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DinoX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DinoX

DinoX was first traded on May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DinoX is dinox.io.

Buying and Selling DinoX

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.