Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Up 10.9% in September

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

