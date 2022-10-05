Dipper Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165,571.24 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $165,571.24 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One Dipper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,089.62 or 1.00016734 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002115 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063082 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Dipper Network

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com.

Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

