Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $46.02

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.02, but opened at $44.82. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 41,356 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 11.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $254,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.