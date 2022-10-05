Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.38% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of WFH opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

