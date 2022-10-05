Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $97.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,524,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

