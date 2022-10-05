Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

