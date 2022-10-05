Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VPU opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $139.47 and a twelve month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

