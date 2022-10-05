Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.