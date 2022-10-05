Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $260,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $66,977,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,426 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

