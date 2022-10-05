Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.9% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 28.5% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $291.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

