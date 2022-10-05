Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

