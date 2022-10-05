Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

