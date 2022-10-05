Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

