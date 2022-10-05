Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 180 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

NYSE IQV opened at $193.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $218.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.16 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

