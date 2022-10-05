Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 122,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

