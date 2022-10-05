Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix stock opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average of $232.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

