DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DKSHF opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. DKSH has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06.

Get DKSH alerts:

About DKSH

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.