DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.65. DocGo shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.

DocGo Trading Up 8.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.