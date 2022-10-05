DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.65. DocGo shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.
DocGo Trading Up 8.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
