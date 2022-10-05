Doctors Coin (DRS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,273.00

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $838,401.94 and $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

