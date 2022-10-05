DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 17,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 678.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

