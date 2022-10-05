DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $53.47

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.47, but opened at $51.45. DocuSign shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 38,809 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

