Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0648 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.83 billion and approximately $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00020794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00268915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001242 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016745 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003676 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,358,996,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

