DogeCola (DOGECOLA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.67 Million

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One DogeCola coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DogeCola has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $70,138.00 worth of DogeCola was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DogeCola has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DogeCola alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DogeCola Coin Profile

DogeCola’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. DogeCola’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. DogeCola’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogeCola’s official website is www.dogecola.finance.

Buying and Selling DogeCola

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecola is a reflection token and soft drink at the same time with an auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCola directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCola should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCola using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCola and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.