DogeFather (FATHER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,640.00

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, DogeFather has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DogeFather coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DogeFather has a market capitalization of $34,460.23 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
DogeFather Coin Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DogeFather Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DogeFather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeFather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.