DogemonGo (DOGO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $701,677.36

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One DogemonGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DogemonGo has a market cap of $701,677.36 and $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DogemonGo has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DogemonGo Profile

DogemonGo was first traded on August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DogemonGo is dogemongo.com. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DogemonGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogemonGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogemonGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

