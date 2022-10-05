DogemonGo Hits One Day Volume of $9,323.00 (DOGO)

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. DogemonGo has a total market capitalization of $700,046.87 and approximately $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogemonGo has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DogemonGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

About DogemonGo

DogemonGo’s genesis date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DogemonGo

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogemonGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogemonGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

