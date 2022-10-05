Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
