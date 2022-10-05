Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

