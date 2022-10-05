DOOR Price Reaches $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, DOOR has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. DOOR has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and $10,318.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DOOR Profile

DOOR was first traded on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official website is doorcoin.org. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

