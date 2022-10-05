DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in DoorDash by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

